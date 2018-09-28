First sales of iPhone XS in Russia are higher than first sales of iPhone X last year

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. Russian retailers of smartphones reported higher demand for iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max on the first days of sales in comparison with the first sales of the previous models. This is according to the data TASS obtained from the retailers.

Apple presented the new smartphones on September 12. From September 28, they are on sale in the company’s official online store. iPhone XS and XS Max are available in three colors - in silver, space gray and gold in the memory of 64 GB, 256 GB and 512 GB.

In Russian stores the price tag for iPhone XS varies from 88,000 rubles to 119,000 rubles ($1,343 -1,816) depending on the memory size, and the price of the iPhone XS Max is from 97,000 to 128,000 rubles ($1,500 -1,954).

According to MTS telecom operator, sales of the iPhone XS and XS Max exceed the sales of Apple's eighth series of smartphones. In the operator’s retail network the demand for XS Max was twice as high as for XS. The most popular color was gold, the second most popular is space gray. The most popular version is with a 256 GB memory, and official with MTS said.

According to the data provided by VimpelCom (a telecom operator providing services under Beeline brand), sales of iPhone XS and XS Max exceeded sales of iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus in the first days after their releases.

The most popular model in the online store is XS Max (256 GB, Space Gray).

In retail stores, the most popular was the XS Max 256 GB Gold model, VimpelCom reported. The highest demand for new Apple smartphones in Beeline stores was registered in Moscow, Nizhny Novgorod, Krasnoyarsk, Saratov and Khabarovsk.

According to the Svyaznoy, Euroset and C-store, in the first 14 hours of sales iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max were sold faster than last year's novelties. By now, quantitative sales of iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max exceed the number of iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus sold in the same period last year by 24% and are 14% higher than last year's sales of iPhone X.

iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max

iPhone XS is an enhanced version of the iPhone X released a year ago. The updated gadget has a screen size of 5.8 inches, which is made of more durable glass than before. The device is equipped with an improved six-core A12 CPU, which works twice as fast as the previous model The device also has a dual 12-megapixel camera, capable of taking photos of a much better quality thanks to the better processor.

Together with iPhone XS Apple presented iPhone XS Max. This version of the smartphone has a bigger screen of 6.5 inches, while other properties of the gadget do not differ from the first model.

Both models support dual SIM cards. The new devices are equipped with more capacious batteries. The iPhone XS will be able to run without recharging 30 minutes longer than the iPhone X, and the iPhone XS Max can run 90 minutes longer.