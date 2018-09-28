Algeria is interested in the supplies of Russian wheat

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. Algeria is interested in the supply of Russian wheat, the Russian agricultural watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor said in a statement on Friday

"Algeria is extremely interested in importing Russian wheat and will consider this possibility after analyzing the information received during the inspection. The decision of the Algerian side will also be based on the results of inspection of the trial lot of wheat, which will be sent to Algeria in the near future," the watchdog reported.

During the negotiations between the representatives of Russia and Algeria, the parties also discussed veterinary certificates for Russian dairy products and beef, as well as for aquatic biological resources intended for export to Algeria.

It is planned that the Rosselkhoznadzor will soon provide a list of Russian companies - producers of aquatic biological resources, accredited for export to other countries. The enterprises from this list will be able to start deliveries of their products to the Algerian market as soon as veterinary certificate are approved, the regulator said.

The watchdog also reported that during the recent visit of Algerian experts they expressed interest in importing Russian vaccines against foot-and-mouth disease.

Earlier this month, the Federal Customs Service reported that in January-July of 2018, Russian wheat export in money terms surged by 84.5% year-on-year to $4.24 bln. Physical wheat export soared by 80.2% in the reporting period to 23,090 tonnes.