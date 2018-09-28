Russian Politics & Diplomacy
US sanctions not to impact Russian state debt and banks, says VEB deputy CEO

Business & Economy
September 28, 15:08 UTC+3 SOCHI

In early August, a group of US senators submitted a bill on new anti-Russia sanctions to the upper house of Congress

SOCHI, September 28. /TASS/. Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Chief Economist of VEB development bank Andrei Klepach does not expect the US sanctions to affect Russia’s state debt and banks.

"I don’t think the US will impose sanctions against the (Russian) state debt, otherwise it would work against the dollar and American companies. It is possible, though I do not think the possibility is high," he told TASS when asked about possible risks of US sanctions to be imposed against Russia’s state debt and lenders.

In early August, a group of US senators submitted a bill on new anti-Russia sanctions to the upper house of Congress. The draft law includes a virtual ban on operations with Russian debt instruments with a circulation period of more than two weeks (concerns only new issues), as well as a ban for Russian state-run banks to conduct payment transactions in dollars. Washington can impose those sanctions already in November.

Previously, the US authorities also considered that option, but in February 2018 the US Treasury Department said that the move would have negative consequences not only for the Russian but also for the global financial market and American investors.

