Special-purpose terminals to become Northern Sea Route’s backbone points

MURMANSK, September 27. /TASS/. Special-purpose terminals will be the Northern Sea Route’s backbone points, and their organization will depend directly on investors, Head of the Northern Sea Route’s Administration at Rosatom Vyacheslav Ruksha said on Thursday.

"In my opinion, the word ‘ports’ does not really fit, as those would be big specialized terminals <…> and it is not that a port will appear and then the resource will be chosen accordingly, but vice versa," he said. "The main points will be at the locations, where investors will produce their cargo sources."

"As soon as an investor realizes it is profitable to take out the cargo, he will build it [terminal] jointly with us," he said on sidelines of the forum, dubbed Cooperation for Arctic’s Sustainable Development. According to the official, Rosatom (Russia’s nuclear authority) for joint works with investors would require additional competences, as the under the current legislation water and canals are the state property.

"I think, for another 15-20 years, development and the cargo base for the Northern Sea Route will be mostly the hydrocarbon raw materials, <…> those are raw oil, liquefied natural gas and coal," he continued. "Those are regular specialized terminals - not like the ports in Ust-Luga or St. Petersburg."

According to him, currently, the main market to sell fuel is the Asia-Pacific Region. The Northern Sea Route’s Administration will develop year-round navigation along the entire Route, he said, adding earlier this task had not been addressed.

About the forum

The regional forum-dialogue in Murmansk, dubbed Cooperation for the Arctic’s Sustainable Development, focuses on cooperation between public and private institutions in the Arctic’s development. The key topics are new Arctic technologies, social and humanitarian aspects, ecology-related problems in the Arctic.