Russia, Jamaica sign visa waiver agreement

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. Russia Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Jamaican counterpart Kamina Johnson-Smith have singed a visa waiver agreement on the sidelines of the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The two ministers signed an agreement between Russia and Jamaica on waiving visas for the two countries’ citizens," the statement reads.

Besides, the parties also discussed Russian-Jamaican cooperation and pressing regional and global issues, the Foreign Ministry added.