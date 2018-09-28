Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia, Jamaica sign visa waiver agreement

Business & Economy
September 28, 8:13 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Russian and Jamaican top diplomats also discussed bilateral cooperation

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. Russia Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Jamaican counterpart Kamina Johnson-Smith have singed a visa waiver agreement on the sidelines of the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The two ministers signed an agreement between Russia and Jamaica on waiving visas for the two countries’ citizens," the statement reads.

Besides, the parties also discussed Russian-Jamaican cooperation and pressing regional and global issues, the Foreign Ministry added.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Moscow’s leading auto show unveils new Putin limo to the public
11
Europe's longest span: Kerch Strait Bridge braces for traffic
9
Putin's ride: new Russian-made Cortege limousine rolls into action
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s Lavrov to address UN General Assembly
2
Russian jets scrambled 13 times in past week to intercept foreign aircraft
3
CIS countries start air defense drills involving about 100 planes
4
Press review: Russia may clip Israel’s wings in Syria and gears up to use Iranian airbase
5
BRICS foreign ministers agree on closer coordination
6
Press review: Moscow to join WTO reform efforts and Russia, US vie over Afghan settlement
7
Orthodox believers brace for Ukrainian extremist violence against Kiev Pechersk Lavra
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT