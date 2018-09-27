Russian Accounts Chamber’s head expects oil price to rise within 2-3 years

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Head of Russia’s Accounts Chamber Alexei Kudrin expects the oil price will rise in coming 2-3 years.

"So far we project a certain rise in the oil price. I think it may happen for 2-3 years," he said in an interview aired by the Rossiya-24 TV news channel on Thursday when asked whether the trend of growing oil prices will persist.

According to Kudrin, the oil demand is going to rise by over 3 mln barrels per year within the next three years.

Meanwhile, after a three-year period the oil price may go down, he added.

On September 25, the price of Brent oil futures exceeded $82 per barrel for the first time since November 12, 2014.