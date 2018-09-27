Scientists expect lower temperatures in Arctic after 2030

MURMANSK, September 27. /TASS/. Scientists forecast a period of lower temperatures will begin in the Arctic after 2030, an expert of the Arctic and Antarctic Studies Institute Heinrich Alekseyev said.

"We forecast that another 70-year climate cycle will start a period of lower temperatures from 2030," he told a forum on Arctic’s sustainable development. However, the scientist did not quote any figures.

The expert pointed to different models in forecasting the ice situation in the Arctic - some are based on effects from the anthropogenic activities, others rely on inflows of warm air and water and on other factors. According to him, the Arctic Ocean’s minimal ice layer was registered in 2012.

The forecasts, presented at the forum, say by 2050, anthropogenic reasons may cause the ice area in the Arctic Ocean to be comparable with the area registered in 2012 - about three million square kilometers. If the anthropogenic impacts are not controlled, the ice area may decrease to one million square kilometers. However, forecasts based on more complex models, do not expect big thawing.

The regional forum-dialogue in Murmansk, dubbed Cooperation for the Arctic’s Sustainable Development, focuses on cooperation between public and private institutions in the Arctic’s development. The key topics are new Arctic technologies, social and humanitarian aspects, ecology-related problems in the Arctic.