Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Scientists expect lower temperatures in Arctic after 2030

Business & Economy
September 27, 11:44 UTC+3 MURMANSK

Scientists forecast a period of lower temperatures will begin in the Arctic after 2030

Share
1 pages in this article

MURMANSK, September 27. /TASS/. Scientists forecast a period of lower temperatures will begin in the Arctic after 2030, an expert of the Arctic and Antarctic Studies Institute Heinrich Alekseyev said.

Read also

Permafrost’s temperature on Arctic peninsula 2-3 degrees up, say scientists

"We forecast that another 70-year climate cycle will start a period of lower temperatures from 2030," he told a forum on Arctic’s sustainable development. However, the scientist did not quote any figures.

The expert pointed to different models in forecasting the ice situation in the Arctic - some are based on effects from the anthropogenic activities, others rely on inflows of warm air and water and on other factors. According to him, the Arctic Ocean’s minimal ice layer was registered in 2012.

The forecasts, presented at the forum, say by 2050, anthropogenic reasons may cause the ice area in the Arctic Ocean to be comparable with the area registered in 2012 - about three million square kilometers. If the anthropogenic impacts are not controlled, the ice area may decrease to one million square kilometers. However, forecasts based on more complex models, do not expect big thawing.

The regional forum-dialogue in Murmansk, dubbed Cooperation for the Arctic’s Sustainable Development, focuses on cooperation between public and private institutions in the Arctic’s development. The key topics are new Arctic technologies, social and humanitarian aspects, ecology-related problems in the Arctic.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Arctic today
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Moscow’s leading auto show unveils new Putin limo to the public
11
Europe's longest span: Kerch Strait Bridge braces for traffic
9
Putin's ride: new Russian-made Cortege limousine rolls into action
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian president arrives in Baku
2
New weapons show Russia as country ‘to be reckoned with’, says deputy PM
3
CIS countries start air defense drills involving about 100 planes
4
Putin to visit Baku and Dushanbe on September 27-28
5
Russian, Iranian, Turkish top diplomats hail agreements on Idlib
6
Diplomat comments on Russia’s decision to deploy S-300 systems in Syria
7
Deliveries of livestock products from Kazakhstan to Russia may be banned from November 1
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT