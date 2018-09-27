Russian government plans to increase non-resource exports by 9.4% annually till 2024

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Russia’s government plans to increase non-resource exports by 9.4% a year to bring them to a sum of 250 billion US dollars by 2024, according to the guidelines for the government’s activities till the year 2024.

"It is planned to reach the following indices by 2024: exports of non-resource non-energy commodity and services - 250 billion US dollars (up by 86.2% over seven years, or an annual growth of 9.4%)," the document says.

The share of exports of processing and agricultural sector products and services is to go up to 20% of GDP by 2024. Thus, machine-building exports are to amount to 60 billion US dollars (up by 77% in seven years, or by 8.6% a year), exports of the automotive sector are to reach 7.5 billion US dollars (up by 74.4% on the 2017 figure of 4.3 billion US dollars), exports of civil aircraft-building products are to amount to 4.42 billion US dollars (up by more than nine times from 0.5 billion US dollars).