Russian government plans to increase trade with China to $200bln by 2024

Business & Economy
September 27, 2:59 UTC+3 MOSCOW

In 2017, Russia’s trade with China stood at 87 billion US dollars. According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the figure may reach 100 billion US dollars in 2018

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Russia’s government plans to increase trade with China to 200 billion US dollars by 2024, according to the guidelines for the government’s activities for a period up to 2024.

"It is planned to increase Russia’s trade with China to 200 billion US dollars and to increase Chinese investment to the Russian economy to 15 billion US dollars," says the document that was released on Thursday.

In 2017, Russia’s trade with China stood at 87 billion US dollars. According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the figure may reach 100 billion US dollars in 2018.

It is also planned to boost trade with other countries. Thus, Russia’s trade with India may reach 30 billion US dollars by 2024. Trade with Middle East and North African nations may amount to 50 billion US dollars, with sub-Saharan countries - seven billion US dollars, and with Latina America - 20 billion US dollars.

