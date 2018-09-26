Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Deliveries of livestock products from Kazakhstan to Russia may be banned from November 1

Business & Economy
September 26, 16:26 UTC+3

The previously agreed date for the restrictions was October 1

© Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Russian agricultural watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor has postponed the ban on shipments of livestock products from Kazakhstan to Russia from October 1 until November 1, Yulia Melano, spokesperson with the regulator told TASS.

"We have just held talks with our Kazakh colleagues, we signed a plan for the integration of our two systems, we are rescheduling the alleged ban on November 1, and we expect our colleagues to implement the plan of action we agreed on," she said.

On September 13, Melano told reporters that the Rosselkhoznadzor could impose restrictions on the import of livestock products from Kazakhstan on October 1, 2018 because of the lack of transparency in its supplies and production. She noted that the accompanying documents do not accurately specify the origin of raw materials. She also said that sometimes it is not clear fromn the documents where finished products were made. All this may pose a risk to the health of Russian consumers, she concluded.

Melano also pointed out that Kazakhstan was failing to meet the terms for integration of the Unified Automated Control System of its agricultural sector and Russia’s Vetis system.

Earlier head of Rosselkhoznadzor Sergei Dankvert said that his agency has not decided yet on a total ban on livestock products from Kazakhstan.

