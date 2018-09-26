Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Iranian oil minister to visit Moscow next week

Business & Economy
September 26, 14:20 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Iranian Minister of Petroleum Bijan Namdar Zangeneh will take part in the Russian Energy Week forum in Moscow due on October 3-5

Iranian Minister of Petroleum Bijan Namdar Zangeneh

Iranian Minister of Petroleum Bijan Namdar Zangeneh

© EPA/LISI NIESNER

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Iranian Minister of Petroleum Bijan Namdar Zangeneh will take part in the Russian Energy Week forum in Moscow due on October 3-5, the event’s program said.

EU High Representative Federica Mogherini

Nuclear deal participants plan to continue cooperation with Iran — EU top diplomat

Zangeneh is expected to attend a session devoted to global gas market on October 3, where Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak and Qatar’s Energy Minister Mohammed Saleh Al Sada will deliver a speech.

Iran, OPEC’s third largest oil producer, is facing US sanctions in November, which will ban its petroleum exports. Zangeneh opposes increasing output in the framework of the Vienna deal. This decision had been discussed before the latest meeting of the OPEC plus monitoring committee in Algeria.

Zangeneh refused to take part in the talks on September 23. The OPEC plus group agreed to comply with the June decision under which the output will grow by 1 mln barrels per day.

ADVERTISEMENT