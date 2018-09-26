Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Hanhikivi-1 NPP project needs to meet nuclear safety criteria — Finnish premier

Business & Economy
September 26, 0:49 UTC+3 HELSINKI

"The project must be realistic in all respects," he said.

Share
1 pages in this article
Finland’s Prime Minister Juha Sipila

Finland’s Prime Minister Juha Sipila

© Heikki Saukkomaa/Lehtikuva via AP

HELSINKI, September 25. /TASS/. The Finnish-Russian project for the construction of the Hanhikivi nuclear plant in Finland must meet nuclear safety criteria in order to be implemented, Finland’s Prime Minister Juha Sipila said in an interview with TASS on Tuesday ahead of his meeting with his Russian counterpart, Dmitry Medvedev, who is arriving in Helsinki on an official visit.

"It is an important project. But it should be remembered that nuclear safety is priority number one as far as the use of nuclear energy in Finland is concerned. That is why the nuclear plant project must meet nuclear safety criteria and this matter is addressed by independent agencies (first of all, Finland’s nuclear regulator STUK - TASS). The project must be realistic in all respects," he said.

The contract for the construction of a nuclear power plant in Finland’s Hanhikivi peninsula, in the municipality of Pyhajoki was signed by Russia’s Rusatom Overseas (incorporated in the state nuclear corporation Rosatom) and Finland’s Fennovoima in December 2013. A ten-year fuel contract was signed with Russia’s TVEL (also incorporated in Rosatom) in the same month.

In the summer of 2015, Fennovoima lodged a license application with the Finnish authorities for the construction of Hanhikivi-1 after it acquired a more than 60% share in the project, one of the application’s terms.

It was originally planned that the licensing process would be over in 2018 but in 2017 Fennovoima said it would most probably be done only in 2019. The plant is expected to be commissioned in 2024.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Moscow’s leading auto show unveils new Putin limo to the public
11
Europe's longest span: Kerch Strait Bridge braces for traffic
9
Putin's ride: new Russian-made Cortege limousine rolls into action
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US senator to introduce amendment to lift sanctions on Russian lawmakers
2
Lavrov says ready to meet with US top diplomat on US initiative
3
Deceased crew of Russia’s Il-20 plane to be posthumously awarded Orders of Courage
4
New mobile missile complexes may replace Yars after 2030
5
Ships of Ukrainian naval forces pass under Crimean Bridge — source
6
Cuban leader invited to visit Russia
7
Press review: S-300s coming to protect Syrian skies and Russia’s grain boom spooks US
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT