LNG production in Russia could reach 83 mln tonnes by 2035 - Energy Ministry

Business & Economy
September 25, 5:24 UTC+3 YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK

The Ministry of Energy allows the possibility of using additional incentives for the development of the industry

© Petr Tsyrendorzhiev/TASS, archive

YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK, September 25. /TASS/. Russia can increase production of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to 83 mln tonnes by 2035 from the current 21 mln tonnes, Head of Department of Oil and Gas Production and Transportation at the Russian Energy Ministry Alexander Gladkov said at the Sakhalin Oil & Gas Conference & Exhibition.

"From the current 21 mln tonnes, LNG production in Russia will grow to 83 mln tonnes," he said.

According to Gladkov, the Ministry of Energy allows the possibility of using additional incentives for the development of the industry. "We are ready to continue to consider the possibility and approaches to stimulate LNG," Gladkov said.

According to him, Russia by 2035 can achieve a 15-20% share in the world LNG market against the current 4-5%.

Sakhalin Oil & Gas Conference & Exhibition is held on September 25-27 in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk.

