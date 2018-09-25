Sakhalin Oil & Gas Conference to be held in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk

YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK, September 25. /TASS/. Sakhalin Oil & Gas Conference & Exhibition will be held on September 25-27 in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, the forum's executive committee told TASS.

"The unique event will bring together more than 500 heads of companies and organizations of the oil and gas industry of the Sakhalin Region, the Russian Far East, and the Asia-Pacific region. In three days they will discuss the most important issues of the industry and the latest news, establish new business contacts," the forum organizers said.

Sakhalin Region Governor Oleg Kozhemyako, Russian Deputy Finance Minister Ilya Trunin, Assistant to the Head of the Russian Presidential Administration Kirill Molodtsov, Chairman of the Energy Committee of the State Duma Pavel Zavalny and others will make presentations at the conference.