Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Sakhalin Oil & Gas Conference to be held in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk

Business & Economy
September 25, 3:20 UTC+3 YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK

The event will bring together more than 500 heads of companies and organizations of the oil and gas industry of the Sakhalin Region, the Russian Far East, and the Asia-Pacific region

Share
1 pages in this article
© Carsten Koall/Getty Images

YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK, September 25. /TASS/. Sakhalin Oil & Gas Conference & Exhibition will be held on September 25-27 in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, the forum's executive committee told TASS.

"The unique event will bring together more than 500 heads of companies and organizations of the oil and gas industry of the Sakhalin Region, the Russian Far East, and the Asia-Pacific region. In three days they will discuss the most important issues of the industry and the latest news, establish new business contacts," the forum organizers said.

Sakhalin Region Governor Oleg Kozhemyako, Russian Deputy Finance Minister Ilya Trunin, Assistant to the Head of the Russian Presidential Administration Kirill Molodtsov, Chairman of the Energy Committee of the State Duma Pavel Zavalny and others will make presentations at the conference.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Moscow’s leading auto show unveils new Putin limo to the public
11
Europe's longest span: Kerch Strait Bridge braces for traffic
9
Putin's ride: new Russian-made Cortege limousine rolls into action
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Press review: Russia may clip Israel’s wings in Syria and gears up to use Iranian airbase
2
Object resembling Argentina’s missing San Juan submarine found in search zone
3
Russian defense ministry presents data as evidence of Israeli involvement in Il-20 crash
4
Sakhalin Oil & Gas Conference to be held in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk
5
Putin says move to boost Syria's air defense aimed at protecting Russian servicemen
6
Ukraine’s two naval ships enter Russia’s exclusive economic zone off Crimea - FSB
7
Factory in Russian Baltic region excavates unique amber nugget
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT