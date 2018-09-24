Russia’s international cooperation plan envisages exports growth to $250 bln by 2024

GORKI, September 24. /TASS/. Russia’s exports are expected to grow to $250 bln by 2024, Industry and Trade Minister told reporters after the meeting of the Presidium of the Council for Strategic Development and Priority Projects.

According to him this growth is envisaged by the national plan for international cooperation and exports the Council approved on Monday.

"In general, the project’s passport has been approved, it provides for export support in order to achieve the goal - the volume of exports of $250 bln by 2024," he said.

The relevant national project envisages investments of 956 bln rubles ($14.5 bln). Of this amount 103.8 bln rubles ($1.6 bln) have already been registered in investment programs, Manturov added.

The national project also envisages allocation of 350 bln rubles ($5.3 bln) from the budget for the development of industries in six years. Same amount of funding is envisages for the development of agriculture.

The national project also involves the construction of new Russian industrial zones - similar to the one which is being built in Egypt. In total four such zone should be built, Manturov said.