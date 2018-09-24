Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Norilsk airport’s renovated runway serves first flights

Business & Economy
September 24, 16:18 UTC+3 NORILSK

The current year was the busiest in the renovation cycle

Share
1 pages in this article

NORILSK, September 24. /TASS/. The runway reconstruction at Norilsk’s Alykel airport, the main air hub in the Krasnoyarsk Region, is over. The runway has served first flights, Head of the Russian aviation authority, Rosaviatsiya, Alexander Neradko told reporters on Monday.

Read also
Senior Vice-President at Norilsk Nickel Mining and Metallurgical Company Larisa Zelkova

Norilsk Nickel: urban residents to be engaged in solution of infrastructural projects

"The runway’s reconstruction is over. A runway is a key element of any airport’s infrastructure. <…> The first landing has been performed. <…> Flights to Norilsk are safer now, the runway has new radio-technical and light equipment," he said.

The reconstruction continued for three summer seasons. It is a unique experience in the Russian and international practice - the construction in the permafrost conditions is made in due time and quality. Thus, as the works’ third stage is over, the federal authority has issued a respective certificate to the airport.

The current year was the busiest in the renovation cycle. Pilots had to use a shortened runway. Before the works, all crews took special training in using the limited runway in complicated weather conditions.

The Captain of a Boeing 737-800, which landed on the new runway on Monday, Sergei Kruchinin, said the runway complies fully with the European standards and it is different from the old runway like a Mercedes car from an outdated vehicle.

Plans for 2019

"Next year, we shall have another construction season, but the stage of renovating the runway is over," Nornickel’s Senior Vice President Sergei Batekhin told a briefing. "The passengers will not meet any inconveniences here."

In 2019, the works will include certain renovation of the terminal, construction of a service road, and other airport infrastructures.

Reconstruction

The Norilsk airport’s reconstruction is a key stage in development of the Arctic zone. The Norilsk airport is a federal hub, which after the reconstruction will be among the up-to-date airport complexes in the Russian Arctic.

The federal budget allocates for reconstruction of the airport’s facilities 7.6 billion rubles ($115 million), and the Norilsk Nickel Company (Nornickel), which owns the property, invests more than 5 billion rubles ($75.7 million).

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Arctic today
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Moscow’s leading auto show unveils new Putin limo to the public
11
Europe's longest span: Kerch Strait Bridge braces for traffic
9
Putin's ride: new Russian-made Cortege limousine rolls into action
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia to send S-300s to Syria to defend Russian troops, not against third countries
2
Press review: Russia may clip Israel’s wings in Syria and gears up to use Iranian airbase
3
Poland vows to launch Baltic Sea canal construction to bypass Russian waters
4
Russia starts development of new generation frigates
5
Departure of Greek ambassador from Moscow put off — source
6
Syria to get Russia's S-300 air-defense missile system within two weeks
7
Experts say Israel unlikely to raise tensions with Russia, US to keep eye on situation
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT