Brent price hits November 2014 height

Business & Economy
September 24, 12:21 UTC+3 MOSCOW

OPEC projects that next year the market may see the scenario of 2014 when oil surplus pushed crude futures down

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. The price of Brent oil futures with settlement in November 2018 went up 2.4% versus the previous closure on the London’s ICE to $80.69 per barrel as of 11:35 a.m. Moscow time, according to the trading data.

The price of Brent oil futures was last at that level on November 24, 2014.

OPEC+ monitoring committee to assess proper oil production level in 2019

The Russian currency is following the oil price growth as the dollar exchange rate dropped by 0.42% to 66.13 rubles, while the euro exchange rate lost 0.38% to 77.77 rubles on the Moscow Exchange.

On Sunday, the OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) at a meeting in Algeria refrained from considering the growth of crude production above 1 mln barrels per day, warning instead about a possible return to reductions in 2019. OPEC projects that next year the market may see the scenario of 2014 when oil surplus pushed crude futures down. OPEC+ is going to convene an extraordinary gathering in November for assessing the optimal production level for 2019.

