Lukashenko calls talks with Putin challenging but productive - report

Business & Economy
September 22, 15:06 UTC+3 MINSK

This concerns the customs procedures, supplies of dark oil products and natural gas, Belarusian President noted

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko with Russian leader Vladimir Putin

© Michail Metzel/TASS

MINSK, September 22. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has called his Friday’s talks in Sochi with Russian leader Vladimir Putin challenging but productive, according to the BelTA news agency.

"The talks with the president [of Russia] were mostly held in the one-on-one format. The negotiations lasted for six hours or even longer. Frankly speaking, these talks were not even difficult, but challenging. But they yielded a result," Lukashenko said.

On Saturday, Lukashenko held a meeting with the government members to discuss the outcome of his talks with Putin on vital issues of bilateral relations and how to implement the agreements reached in Sochi.

"First of all, this concerns the so-called extra customs procedures, supplies of dark oil products and natural gas to Belarus and the payment for natural gas by Belarus," Lukashenko said.

Persons
Vladimir Putin Alexander Lukashenko
Countries
Belarus
