Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian banks to meet commitments before citizens in any currency - Central Bank

Business & Economy
September 22, 13:03 updated at: September 22, 13:28 UTC+3

Banks have enough resources and tools, Russian Central Bank’s chief Elvira Nabiullina said

Share
1 pages in this article
Russian Central Bank’s chief Elvira Nabiullina

Russian Central Bank’s chief Elvira Nabiullina

© Mikhail Pochuev/ТASS

MAGADAN, September 22. /TASS/. Russian banks have enough resources to meet all their commitments before the citizens in any currency, Russian Central Bank’s chief Elvira Nabiullina vowed on Saturday.

"We have enough resources and tools to ensure that banks meet their commitments before the citizens in any currency," Nabiullina said on Rossiya’1 TV channel during the Vesti on Saturday with Sergei Brilev news program.

Last week, Nabiullina said that the Central Bank saw no threats for foreign currency deposits in case of tougher sanctions against Russia and was not going to force banks to convert these deposits into rubles.

Earlier in an interview with Bloomberg TV head of VTB Bank Andrei Kostin said that the clients of Russian banks would be able to return their deposits in dollars in case the US imposed sanctions against Russia’s banking system. But he did not specify how it would be done and in what currency.

Head of Russia’s top lender Sberbank German Gref told reporters that the bank was not considering plans of converting dollar deposits into rubles and did not see an increased demand for converting the deposits.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Companies
A Just Russia
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Moscow’s leading auto show unveils new Putin limo to the public
11
Europe's longest span: Kerch Strait Bridge braces for traffic
9
Putin's ride: new Russian-made Cortege limousine rolls into action
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin reaffirms Russia’s commitment to fight terror after Iran military parade attack
2
Salisbury poisoning likely to be discussed at UN meeting chaired by Trump - Russian envoy
3
Kremlin refutes claims Putin was angry with Assad over plane crash
4
Terrorist attack at Iranian military parade kills at least 10 - report
5
Militants’ drone downed over Syrian army positions in Latakia — Reconciliation center
6
Ukrainian minister admits risk of sub-Carpathian region's secession
7
Israeli military tells Russia Syrian air defense teams to blame for downing of Il-20
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT