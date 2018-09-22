US extends expiration date of general licenses related to Rusal, En+

WASHINGTON, September 22. /TASS/. The United States Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said on Friday it had extended the expiration date of certain general licenses related to EN+ Group and United Company Rusal until November 12.

Previously, the deadline was set for October 23.

On April 6, the US authorities announced the imposition of sanctions against a number of Russian officials, businessmen and companies. The Russian businessmen who were put on the new US restrictions list include Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller, VTB head Andrei Kostin, owner of Renova Viktor Vekselberg, Surgutneftegaz CEO Vladimir Bogdanov, Sibur board member Kirill Shamalov, and businessmen Igor Rotenberg, Oleg Deripaska and Suleiman Kerimov.

Among the companies slapped with the sanctions are several enterprises belonging to Oleg Deripaska. Among them are Agroholding Kuban, Evrosibenergo, RusAl, Russian Machines Holding and GAZ Group, B-Finance investment company, Basic Element holdings and En +.