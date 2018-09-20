Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian PM does not rule out expansion of trade wars, sanctions in the next 6 years

Business & Economy
September 20, 14:51 UTC+3

Russia needs to take into account the situation on the global commodity market, the prime minister stressed

Share
1 pages in this article
Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev

© Yekaterina Shtukina/Russian Government Press Office/TASS

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev did not rule out the expansion of trade wars and sanctions pressure on Russia in the next 6 years.

Read also

Russia’s energy chief blames US trade war for current oil prices

Speaking about the coming approval of macroeconomic forecast for the next budgetary three-year plan and for a longer period (until 2024) he called for "a balanced assessment of the macroeconomic conditions", in which the government "will have to work over the next six years."

"The approach we used in drafting the forecast is the most cautious. This concerns oil prices, GDP growth, and other indicators," he said.

"This is due to uncertainties: we all understand that the beginning of this six-year cycle is unlikely will be simple. We need to take into account the situation on the global commodity market, as well as, not to a lesser extent, the possible expansion of trade wars, growing protectionism and sanctions pressure," Medvedev said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Moscow’s leading auto show unveils new Putin limo to the public
11
Europe's longest span: Kerch Strait Bridge braces for traffic
9
Putin's ride: new Russian-made Cortege limousine rolls into action
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Press review: Kremlin seeks to defuse Il-20 tragedy and Trump does U-turn on Nord Stream 2
2
Second Lada class submarine launched in St. Petersburg
3
Russian military keeping the peace along demilitarized zone on Syrian-Israeli border
4
WADA confirms Russian anti-doping agency’s reinstatement
5
Russia creates powdered Ebola vaccine for convenient transportation
6
New Development Bank’s board approves three projects worth $825 mln in Russia, India
7
NASA wants to prolong ISS operation till 2028-2030
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT