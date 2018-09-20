Russian PM does not rule out expansion of trade wars, sanctions in the next 6 years

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev did not rule out the expansion of trade wars and sanctions pressure on Russia in the next 6 years.

Speaking about the coming approval of macroeconomic forecast for the next budgetary three-year plan and for a longer period (until 2024) he called for "a balanced assessment of the macroeconomic conditions", in which the government "will have to work over the next six years."

"The approach we used in drafting the forecast is the most cautious. This concerns oil prices, GDP growth, and other indicators," he said.

"This is due to uncertainties: we all understand that the beginning of this six-year cycle is unlikely will be simple. We need to take into account the situation on the global commodity market, as well as, not to a lesser extent, the possible expansion of trade wars, growing protectionism and sanctions pressure," Medvedev said.