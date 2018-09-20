Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

New Development Bank’s board approves three projects worth $825 mln in Russia, India

Business & Economy
September 20, 7:35 UTC+3 SHANGHAI

NDB will provide financing "including reimbursement of expenses for construction of utilities including water treatment facilities, transport and logistics infrastructure

Share
1 pages in this article
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

© Fred Dufour/Pool Photo via AP

SHANGHAI, September 20. /TASS/. The board of directors of BRICS’ New Development Bank (NDB) approved three infrastructure and sustainable development projects in India and Russia with loans aggregating $825 mln at its 16th meeting in Shanghai, NDB said in a statement.

"The board approved a non-sovereign loan of $300 mln to Sibur Holding for environmentally sustainable infrastructure development related to ZapSibNefteKhim project," the statement said. NDB will provide financing "including reimbursement of expenses for construction of utilities including water treatment facilities, transport and logistics infrastructure," the financial organization noted.

The NDB will also provide two loans ($350 mln and $175 mln) to the government of the Republic of India for rehabilitating major district roads with a total length of about 2,000 km to improve connectivity of the rural interior with the national and state highway networks and to realize the full benefits of upgrading the state highways and major districts roads, through constructing and upgrading about 350 bridges in the State of Madhya Pradesh.

The agreement on establishing BRICS New Development Bank was reached on July 15, 2014 in Brazil’s Fortaleza. The Shanghai-headquartered bank has been established to finance infrastructure projects and projects for sustainable development of BRICS and other developing countries.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Companies
BRICS
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Moscow’s leading auto show unveils new Putin limo to the public
11
Europe's longest span: Kerch Strait Bridge braces for traffic
9
Putin's ride: new Russian-made Cortege limousine rolls into action
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin believes it is necessary to start development of weapons of the future
2
Russian foreign minister’s visit to Republika Srpska is of great importance — president
3
Trump can stop Nord Stream 2 project, says Polish president
4
Russian bases in Syria to be equipped with upgraded control systems — official
5
Press review: Russia's response to jet downing in Syria and Korean sanctions stalemate
6
Russia's Iskander-M missile systems deployed in Kyrgyzstan for drills
7
Israeli Air Force commander to arrive in Moscow on Thursday to hand data on Il-20 crash
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT