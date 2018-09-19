Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Putin and Merkel discussed negative trends on global financial market — Kremlin

Business & Economy
September 19, 17:06 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Vladimir Putin and Angela Merkel have held a phone conversation

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed in a phone conversation the situation on the world financial markets, the Kremlin press service reported.

"During the conversation, they touched upon some aspects related to overcoming negative trends on the global financial markets," the press service said.

In the conversation, which was held on the initiative of the German side, the leaders also agreed on "continuation of contacts at various levels.".

