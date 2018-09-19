Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia plans to supply edible live frogs to China — agriculture safety watchdog

Business & Economy
September 19, 16:14 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russia plans to export live frogs to China

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. Russia plans to export live frogs to China for eating purposes, the Russian agriculture safety watchdog (Rosselkhoznadzor) said on Wednesday.

Read also

Trade turnover between Russia and China to grow to $100 bln in 2018 — Putin

In line with China’s demands, the Russian agency has drafted a veterinary certificate for edible live frogs exported from Russia.

"Live frogs are recognized as safe for human consumption," the document says.

The demands say that the frogs should be supplied from verified enterprises and should be examined before their transportation to ensure that they neither show signs of weakening nor have any injuries.

Moreover, live frogs should be kept in the regions and farms, which are not contaminated with infectious animal diseases. They should meet safety requirements and do not contain any residual substances, pollutants or medicines. Containers and packaging should be compliant with sanitary requirements, while a vehicle should be disinfected properly prior to transportation in line with the requirements adopted in Russia.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Moscow’s leading auto show unveils new Putin limo to the public
11
Europe's longest span: Kerch Strait Bridge braces for traffic
9
Putin's ride: new Russian-made Cortege limousine rolls into action
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin: Putin’s opinion of Mediterranean plane crash relies on Defense Ministry’s data
2
France partly to blame for Russian plane's crash, says military expert
3
Defense chief vows response to Israel’s actions that caused fatal crash of Il-20 aircraft
4
Russia signs 20 weapons contracts with African countries over two years
5
Russia's Iskander-M missile systems deployed in Kyrgyzstan for drills
6
Frigate Admiral Gorshkov takes to sea for combat training
7
Frigate Admiral Essen wraps up visit to Greece
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT