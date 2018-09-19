Russia plans to supply edible live frogs to China — agriculture safety watchdog

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. Russia plans to export live frogs to China for eating purposes, the Russian agriculture safety watchdog (Rosselkhoznadzor) said on Wednesday.

In line with China’s demands, the Russian agency has drafted a veterinary certificate for edible live frogs exported from Russia.

"Live frogs are recognized as safe for human consumption," the document says.

The demands say that the frogs should be supplied from verified enterprises and should be examined before their transportation to ensure that they neither show signs of weakening nor have any injuries.

Moreover, live frogs should be kept in the regions and farms, which are not contaminated with infectious animal diseases. They should meet safety requirements and do not contain any residual substances, pollutants or medicines. Containers and packaging should be compliant with sanitary requirements, while a vehicle should be disinfected properly prior to transportation in line with the requirements adopted in Russia.