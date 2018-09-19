‘Russian Helicopters’ to take part in Africa Aerospace and Defense exhibition

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. Helicopters of Russia, Russia’s helicopter design and manufacturing company part of the Rostec state corporation, will take part in the Africa Aerospace and Defense 2018 international exhibition in Pretoria, South Africa, on September 19-23.

"During the upcoming exhibition, specialists of the holding will inform the public about unique capacities of prospective civil modesl Mi-171A2, Ansat, Mi-38, Ka-62 and Ka-226T," the company said in a statement.

"This exhibition is one of the main platforms to promote rotorcraft in African countries south of Sahara, and we expect to reach agreements that would transform in real contracts in the future," the statement reads.

Commenting on the upcoming exhibition, Russian Helicopters Director General Andrei Boginsky said: "Russian equipment is well-known on the African continent, it has a long and successful reputation of humanitarian missions and evacuation of people from disaster-hit areas."

"High-performance flight characteristics, reliability, capacity to operate within a broad range of conditions and temperatures make Russian-made helicopters one of the best options for the African market," he added.

In total, more than 700 Russian-made helicopters are currently in operation on the African continent. Besides, a service center on the basis of the Denel Aviation company has been set up in South Africa for maintenance and repairs of Mi-8/17-type civilian helicopters.