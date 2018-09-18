Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Czech Republic expanding gas transport system to receive gas via Nord Stream 2

Business & Economy
September 18, 21:07 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Nord Stream 2 pipeline is expected to come into service at the end of 2019

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. The Czech Republic is expanding the capacity of its gas transport system to receive the gas delivered by the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline, Russian Energy Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

Read also

Russia and Germany reiterate their position on Nord Stream-2 project

The working group on energy cooperation of the intergovernmental commission on economic, industrial and scientific-technical cooperation between the Russian Federation and the Czech Republic met in Prague earlier on Tuesday. The Russian side informed its Czech partners about implementation of the Nord Stream 2 project and the Energy Ministry’s long-term plans on development of the state renewable energy program.

"The Czech partners told about preparations to expanding the capacity of the gas transport system of the Czech Republic within the framework of the Nord Stream 2 project implementation, as well as about the plans to boost Russian oil transit via the Druzhba pipeline," the statement said.

The Nord Stream 2 pipeline is expected to come into service at the end of 2019. The pipeline is set to run from the Russian coast along the Baltic Sea bed to the German shore. Each of the pipeline’s two stretches will have a capacity of 27.5 bln cubic meters. The new pipeline that is expected to connect the Russian resource base with European customers, will double the capacity of the first line and will basically follow its route.

The total cost of the project has been estimated at 9.5 bln euro. Gazprom is the only shareholder of Nord Stream 2 AG. Gazprom's European partners in the project are Engie, OMV, Royal Dutch Shell, Uniper and Wintershall.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Oil & Gas
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Moscow’s leading auto show unveils new Putin limo to the public
11
Europe's longest span: Kerch Strait Bridge braces for traffic
9
Putin's ride: new Russian-made Cortege limousine rolls into action
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Defense chief vows response to Israel’s actions that caused fatal crash of Il-20 aircraft
2
Syria downed Russia's plane because Israeli F-16s used it as cover — Russian top brass
3
Russian tennis chief confirms reports about Maria Sharapova’s decision to wrap up season
4
France partly to blame for Russian plane's crash, says military expert
5
Putin to hold telephone conversation with Netanyahu — Kremlin
6
Russian Foreign Ministry summons Dutch ambassador
7
Siemens might start deliveries of additional Sapsan trains to Russian Railways
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT