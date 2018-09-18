Norilsk to have entrepreneurship development center

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. The Norilsk Development Agency plans to organize a center to support small businesses, where entrepreneurs will be able to receive information about support measures and will have access to the city’s base of available commercial property, Nornickel’s Senior Vice President Larisa Zelkova told TASS on Tuesday.

"Presently, the Agency is organizing a portal, which contains information on the property for businesses in Norilsk," she said. "Thus, it would be easy to see available property to begin a project in Norilsk."

The Agency will also launch an educational program to help businesses learn about federal programs to support businesses, she added.

The Norilsk Development Agency is a nonprofit organization, working on socially important projects in tourism, culture and entrepreneurship. The Agency’s founders are the city administration, the Norilsk Nickel Company and the Vladimir Potanin Foundation.