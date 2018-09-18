Norilsk announces competition among urban space development projects

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. The Norilsk Development Agency is receiving applications for making the city’s master plan - a long-term strategy for development of Norilsk’s urban space and architecture. The applications may be filed to end of September, Nornickel’s Senior Vice President Larisa Zelkova told TASS on Tuesday.

"The Norilsk Development Agency organizes a competition among companies, which could offer a master plan for the city’s development," she said. "In a few weeks, we shall stop receiving applications, which we shall study."

"After that, we shall choose the consultants, who will assist in making such a master plan," she added, stressing the master plan would be presented to the local society in 2019.

The Norilsk Development Agency is a nonprofit organization, working on socially important projects in tourism, culture and entrepreneurship. The Agency’s founders are the city administration, the Norilsk Nickel Company and the Vladimir Potanin Foundation.