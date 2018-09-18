Taimyr’s tourism development strategy to be ready in 2019

MOSCOW, September 18 /TASS/. The Norilsk Development Agency will offer a strategy for developing tourism on the Taimyr Peninsula, which will be presented in mid-2019, Nornickel’s Senior Vice President Larisa Zelkova told TASS on Tuesday.

"Taimyr is a unique place with the fantastic Putorana natural reserve and vast resources for development of the industry of leisure and hospitality," she said. "The Agency jointly with the administrations of Norilsk and the Taimyr District has organized a working group, which discusses how tourism will develop there."

"The Agency will suggest in what federal and regional tourism development programs the Taimyr Peninsula could participate," she continued. "The strategy will be presented for public discussions by mid-2019."

The Norilsk Development Agency is a nonprofit organization, working on socially important projects in tourism, culture and entrepreneurship. The Agency’s founders are the city administration, the Norilsk Nickel Company and the Vladimir Potanin Foundation.