Siemens might start deliveries of additional Sapsan trains to Russian Railways

Business & Economy
September 18, 15:35 UTC+3 BERLIN

The supplies will start in 2020

© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS

BERLIN, September 18. /TASS/. Siemens might start delivering additional Sapsan trains to Russian Railways in 2020, Head of Siemens in Russia Dietrich Moeller told TASS.

Read also
President of Siemens Russia and Central Asia Dietrich Moeller

Clampdown on Siemens operations in Russia not harming revenue, executive says

"This is a matter of agreeing on the schedule. I think that the supplies will start in two years, approximately in 2020," he said.

According to Moeller, currently it is necessary to agree on the final technical parameters. "I think that the contract will be executed within around 3-3.5 years, service contract, of course, for 30 years," he said.

Moeller added that the trains will be manufactured at the joint venture of Siemens and Sinara group - Ural Locomotives.

