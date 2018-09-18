Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Volume of direct investment from Hungary in Russia reaches around $600 mln

Business & Economy
September 18, 16:01 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The mutual trade turnover between the countries increased by 24.7%

Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban and Russian President Vladimir Putin

Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban and Russian President Vladimir Putin

© AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, Pool

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. The total amount of direct investment from Hungary to the Russian economy reaches around $600 mln, from Russia to Hungary - $300 mln, according to the Kremlin materials prepared for the meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin with Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban.

According to the Russian Central Bank, the total amount of direct investment from Hungary to the Russian economy is about $600 mln, from Russia to Hungary - $300 mln, the materials asid. Mutual investment projects cover energy, industry, agriculture, pharmaceutics, banking and construction.

The document noted that in 2017, the mutual trade turnover between the countries increased by 24.7% to $5.4 bln. Russian exports increased by 24% to $3.3 bln, imports - by 25.9% to $2.1 bln.

The document also noted the development of humanitarian and cultural ties between the two countries, expanding educational and sports exchanges, contacts between academic communities.

