Putin expects favorable conditions for Russian goods in Turkey

SOCHI, September 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin expects that Ankara will create favorable conditions for the advancement of Russian products to the Turkish market.

"Russia, in accordance with the wishes of the Turkish partners, has lifted restrictions on the supply of a number of agricultural products from Turkey. In turn, we are counting on creation of favorable conditions for the advancement of Russian products in the Turkish market," Putin said after talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

According to Putin, "Progressive development of the share of national currencies in bilateral settlements should contribute to the development of trade." "This will minimize the negative impact of the external environment," he said.

"We will continue promoting a number of joint strategic projects, including in the energy sector," he said. Among these project Putin named the Akkuyu nuclear power plant and the construction of the Turkish Stream gas pipeline.

He recalled that in 2017 Turkey was visited by "a record number of Russians - 4.7 million people, and Russia came in first place in terms of the number of foreigners who visited Turkey." In the first half of 2018, the number of Russian tourists grew by more than 40%.

"We intend to continue working closely with our Turkish partners to ensure the most comfortable and safe conditions for Russians visiting Turkey," Putin concluded.