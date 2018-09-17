Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Restrictions on pipeline supplies of oil from Russia to China may be removed in 2019

Business & Economy
September 17, 18:58 UTC+3

Russia and China are planning to lift restrictions on pipeline oil supplies to China next year, according to Russia's deputy PM

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. Russia and China are planning to lift restrictions on pipeline oil supplies to China next year, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak said on Monday.

"Today, there are certain restrictions on pipeline oil supplies to China, which lead to the need to supply oil by sea (through the port of Kozmino - TASS). These restrictions could be removed before the end of 2019," Kozak said.

Kozak added that Russia and China agreed on oil deliveries through the port of Kozmino in the amount of 1.7 mln tonnes for 2018. "We have agreed on oil supplies through Kozmino in the amount of 1.7 mln tonnes in 2018," he said.

In 8 months of this year, oil supplies from Russia to China increased by 30%, Deputy Prime Minister added.

The Power of Siberia pipeline

Russia plans to launch gas supplies to China along the Power of Siberia pipeline before December 20, 2019, he said. 

"We must complete negotiations on additional supplies before the end of this year and before December 20 next year launch deliveries through the Power of Siberia pipeline," he said.

As for the ‘western route’ of gas supplies, negotiations on this issue continue, and the goal is to complete them by the end of the year, Kozak said.

"We have set the goal - if there is a need - to sign an intergovernmental agreement. Right now, the work is in progress. General issues were coordinated, but there are technical details," he added.

