Energy minister says Russia ready to cooperate with US on oil production

SOCHI, September 17. /TASS/. Russia is ready to discuss the possibility of cooperating with the United States and Saudi Arabia on terms of oil production for market balancing, but this issue was not considered at a recent meeting with US Energy Secretary Rick Perry, Russian Minister of Energy Alexander Novak told reporters on Monday.

"I think that in this case it depends on colleagues from the United States. We are ready to interact with them in this regard, but as you know, their position is that they do not participate in such matters. It is being discussed (such an option of interaction - TASS)," he said.

According to Novak, at a meeting with US Energy Secretary last week in Moscow, this issue was not addressed. "We discussed the situation in the market and what it is today, forecasts," the Minister said.