Scientists surprised to see Arctic seas’ high productivity

Business & Economy
September 17, 12:41 UTC+3 MURMANSK

Underwater research uncovered algae, which germinated in September, though its blooming season is considered to end in mid-summer

MURMANSK, September 17. /TASS/. Scientists were surprised to see the Arctic seas’ unexpectedly high productivity, the scientific leader of the Open Ocean: Arctic Archipelagoes expedition Maria Gavrilo told a news conference.

"We were surprised to see the waters are very productive there," she said, telling reporters about the expedition, which had just returned from Franz Josef Land.

The scientists took water samples from upper layers. The samples were full of algae, plankton, and caviar. The most unusual thing they saw was algae, which bloomed in September, although its blooming season was believed to finish in mid-summer.

Expert say, this finding means fish and shellfish have guaranteed good food base. In addition, the scientists discovered four walrus rookeries, which had not been registered previously.

This annual expedition lasted for three months in 2018. The studies began in waters of the Murmansk Region, and then the crew researched the Semiostrovie natural reserve, Novaya Zemlya and Franz Josef Land.

