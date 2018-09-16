Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Crimean Bridge to stay in place for 100 year - general contractor

Business & Economy
September 16, 22:43 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to Arkady Rotenberg, the bridge will be able to survive an earthquake as its pylons are placed at different angles and its spans are wide enough to let ice drift freely

© Sergey Malgavko/TASS

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. The Crimean Bridge across Kerch Strait linking Crimea and the rest of Russia has a safety factor enough for a century, Arkady Rotenberg, chairman of the board of directors of Stroigazmontazh, the general contractor for the bridge’s construction, said in an interview with the Rossiya-1 television channel.

According to Rotenberg, the bridge will be able to survive an earthquake as its pylons are placed at different angles and its spans are wide enough to let ice drift freely. "As a matter of fact, a hundred years are guaranteed," he stressed.

The 19-kilometer long Crimean Bridge, the longest one in Russia, links the Taman Peninsula and the Kerch Peninsula. The bridge’s motorway section was inaugurated in May, with President Vladimir Putin taking part in the opening ceremony. The railway section is expected to be opened in 2019.

