Saudi energy minister confirms participation in Russian Energy Week

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Khaled al-Faleh has confirmed his participation in the Russian Energy Week to be held in Moscow on October 3, the Russian energy ministry said on Sunday after al-Faleh’s meeting with his Russian counterpart, Alexander Novak, in Moscow.

"The ministers discussed the current situation on the market and bilateral cooperation. The sides noted the good dynamics in the development of cooperation in the energy and industry sectors," the ministry said, adding that the Saudi minister had confirmed his participation in the Russian Energy Week on October 3.