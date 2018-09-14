Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia’s finance chief says he did not discuss sanctions with US energy secretary

Business & Economy
September 14, 19:39 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Earlier Siluanov's representative told reporters that the meeting was focused on the need to continue the dialogue between the countries

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. Russia's First Deputy Prime Minister, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said that possible tightening of US sanctions against Russia was not on the agenda of his meeting with US Energy Secretary Rick Perry on September 13.

"No, we did not touch upon the issue of sanctions," he told reporters when answering the relevant question.

Earlier Siluanov's representative told reporters that the meeting was focused on the need to continue the dialogue between the countries at the level of the state and business despite the difficulties in bilateral relations.

A source familiar with the agenda of the US official in Moscow told TASS that Siluanov and Perry were to discuss the Nord Stream-2 project, which may become the subject of the new US sanctions, as well as restrictive measures against Iran, Russia’s cooperation with OPEC and the intersection of interests of the two countries within the framework of the G20.

