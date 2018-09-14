Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Arkhangelsk airport’s renovation due to finish in 2021

Business & Economy
September 14, 14:54 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG

Cost of the runway’s renovation is estimated at $65 million

Share
1 pages in this article

ST. PETERSBURG, September 14. /TASS/. Renovation of the Arkhangelsk airport is due to be over in 2021, the Arkhangelsk Region’s Governor Igor Orlov told TASS on Friday on sidelines of an international fish industry forum.

Read also

Mines, settlements, airports: How to clean the Arctic from neglected facilities

"We face the task of renovating the runway, which was built in the early 1980s: the terminal has been upgraded, and now we shall do the runway," the governor said. "We shall do this between 2019 and 2021… In 2021, all the works will be completed."

The renovation project is ready, the governor continued.

"All the projecting has been done, and now we are making certain adjustments," he said. Cost of the runway’s renovation is estimated at 4.4 billion rubles ($65 million), including the documents’ adjustment, the governor added. Russia’s Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has supported the decision to allocate necessary money from the federal budget.

The 2nd International Fish Industry Forum is underway in St. Petersburg. The forum’s participants represent Russia, Norway, Morocco, China and other countries.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Arctic today
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Moscow’s leading auto show unveils new Putin limo to the public
11
Europe's longest span: Kerch Strait Bridge braces for traffic
9
Putin's ride: new Russian-made Cortege limousine rolls into action
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
New traces of drilling found in Soyuz spacecraft’s hull — source
2
Kremlin slams London’s reaction to interview with Skripal case suspects as ‘absurd’
3
Court of Appeal of England upholds Kiev’s appeal in case of $3 bln debt to Moscow
4
Russian helicopter gunship Ka-52 to get longer range weapons
5
Kremlin: Russia has no reasons to take action towards Petrov, Boshirov
6
Press review: Who are the Skripal saga ‘suspects’ and Russia-US energy talks just a facade
7
Putin: Russia will continue to strengthen armed forces so that they can defend sovereignty
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT