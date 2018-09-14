Arkhangelsk airport’s renovation due to finish in 2021

ST. PETERSBURG, September 14. /TASS/. Renovation of the Arkhangelsk airport is due to be over in 2021, the Arkhangelsk Region’s Governor Igor Orlov told TASS on Friday on sidelines of an international fish industry forum.

"We face the task of renovating the runway, which was built in the early 1980s: the terminal has been upgraded, and now we shall do the runway," the governor said. "We shall do this between 2019 and 2021… In 2021, all the works will be completed."

The renovation project is ready, the governor continued.

"All the projecting has been done, and now we are making certain adjustments," he said. Cost of the runway’s renovation is estimated at 4.4 billion rubles ($65 million), including the documents’ adjustment, the governor added. Russia’s Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has supported the decision to allocate necessary money from the federal budget.

The 2nd International Fish Industry Forum is underway in St. Petersburg. The forum’s participants represent Russia, Norway, Morocco, China and other countries.