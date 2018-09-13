Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia concerned over possible sanctions against Nord Stream 2, says energy chief

Business & Economy
September 13, 19:43 UTC+3 MOSCOW

A US official said earlier sanctions could be imposed against the Nord Stream 2 and the Russian energy sector

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. Russia is concerned of the possibility of sanctions against construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline because the project does not impair market competition, Energy Minister Alexander Novak said at a joint briefing with US Secretary of Energy Rick Perry.

The US official said sanctions can be imposed on the Nord Stream 2 and the Russian energy sector at the briefing.

"Considering the answer of Mr. Perry, I will respond we are concerned of statements made regarding introduction of sanctions against an absolutely competitive project, which is of interest for European consumers," Novak said.

Introduction of sanctions against individual Russian exporters will lead to violation of the global energy security, the Russian minister said. "Those capable of supplying resources to the market should not be limited artificially. This can lead to unpredictable consequences in terms of provision of energy security at large," Novak said.

Russia is confident its natural gas supplies to Europe are competitive, he added.

Persons
Alexander Novak
Topics
Nord Stream
