Russian official from Energy Ministry nominated to World Bank

Business & Economy
September 13, 17:23 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Marshavin has been working in the Ministry of Energy since 2012

© Russian Ministry of Energy Press Service

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. Head of the international cooperation department with the Russian Ministry of Energy Roman Marshavin was nominated to the office of the executive director from Russia in two institutions of the World Bank - the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency. The relevant decree signed by Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev was posted on the legal information web portal.

"In connection with next elections of executive directors in the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency scheduled to October 2018, ask Governor from Russia in IBRD and MIGA M. Oreshkin to present the candidacy of R. Marshavin," the document says.

Marshavin is working in the Ministry of Energy since 2012. He is the head of the international cooperation department of the Ministry from June 2016.

