LUXEMBOURG, September 13. /TASS/. The European Court of Justice (ECJ) dismissed the action filed by Russian banks and companies Sberbank, VTB, Vnesheconombank, Rosneft, Gazprom Neft and Almaz-Antey for cancellation of EU sanctions, TASS reports from the court room.

"The court dismisses the action [for annulment of sanctions]," the judge said.