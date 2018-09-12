Intesa wants to finance Nord Stream 2 project, says board chairman

VLADIVOSTOK, September 12. /TASS/. The Italian bank Intesa wants to participate in financing of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project, Board Chairman of Bank Intesa AO Antonio Fallico told TASS in an interview on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum on Wednesday.

"The Nord Stream 2 project is one of projects that we are keeping a close eye on and awaiting decisions in near future. This is the project we want to finance, just as we financed the Nord Stream 1. We believe this project will be implemented without obstructions. We have grounds for optimism as of now," Fallico said.

The bank also takes interest in a range of oil and gas and infrastructural projects in Russia, he added.