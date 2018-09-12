Changes in Ukrainian laws to top gas talks agenda in Brussels

BRUSSELS, September 12. /TASS/. Changes in Ukrainian laws will be the main topic at trilateral talks among Russia, the EU and Ukraine on September 12-13 in Brussels, Russia’s Deputy Energy Minister Anatoly Yanovsky said on Wednesday.

"We will have a look at changes in Ukrainian laws that have already been made or will be made in near future," the official said responding to a question regarding the goal of talks.

One more meeting dedicated to the assessment of the demand for the Russian gas in the European Union will be held at the turn of September, Yanovsky said.