Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Changes in Ukrainian laws to top gas talks agenda in Brussels

Business & Economy
September 12, 18:15 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

BRUSSELS, September 12. /TASS/. Changes in Ukrainian laws will be the main topic at trilateral talks among Russia, the EU and Ukraine on September 12-13 in Brussels, Russia’s Deputy Energy Minister Anatoly Yanovsky said on Wednesday.

"We will have a look at changes in Ukrainian laws that have already been made or will be made in near future," the official said responding to a question regarding the goal of talks.

One more meeting dedicated to the assessment of the demand for the Russian gas in the European Union will be held at the turn of September, Yanovsky said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Oil & Gas
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Moscow’s leading auto show unveils new Putin limo to the public
11
Europe's longest span: Kerch Strait Bridge braces for traffic
9
Putin's ride: new Russian-made Cortege limousine rolls into action
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US refuses to certify Russian plane for Open Skies Treaty inspections
2
Russian Defense Ministry: militants pick out kids to ‘star’ in false flag op in Syria
3
Russian Tupolev-95MS bombers launch cruise missiles at Vostok-2018 exercise
4
Russian-Mongolian relations develop steadily — Putin
5
Vostok 2018: Taking a sneak peek at Russia's biggest military drills
6
Russian deputy prime minister dismisses rumors US astronauts damaged Soyuz
7
En guard! Combat or court? MP proposes duel code in wake of Zolotov’s challenge to Navalny
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT