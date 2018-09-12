Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Rosneft to supply rocket fuel to Roscosmos

Business & Economy
September 12, 18:05 UTC+3 VLADIVOSTOK

Naphthyl is an ecologically pure rocket fuel for various types of launch vehicles

VLADIVOSTOK, September 12. /TASS/. Rosneft will supply naphthyl rocket fuel to Roscosmos, the Rosneft press service informed. The companies reached an agreement during the Eastern Economic Forum.

"Within the framework of the Eastern Economic Forum, Rosneft and Roscosmos have signed an agreement on naphthyl rocket fuel deliveries for Roscosmos’ needs," the message noted.

Naphthyl is an ecologically pure rocket fuel for various types of launch vehicles. Rosneft is the only company in Russia that supplies this type of fuel.

