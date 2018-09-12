Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia plans to launch four industrial zones abroad in 6 years

Business & Economy
September 12, 16:48 UTC+3 VLADIVOSTOK

This will be an addition to the industrial zone in Egypt

© AP Photo/Hassan Ammar

VLADIVOSTOK, September 12. /TASS/. Russia’s Export Development Plan envisages the launch of four industrial zones abroad in six years, Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov told reporters on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum.

This is in addition to the industrial zone in Egypt, he noted.

"We are developing a program for the creation of industrial zones abroad. We should establish at least four zones in six years. We have one in Egypt, and we must form them in Latin America too - it could be Mexico, Uruguay or Paraguay, in Southeast Asia - Vietnam, Malaysia or Indonesia - and in eastern or western Africa. We will analyze where it will be advantageous," the minister said.

Industry zone in Egypt

In February of 2016, Russia and Egypt signed a memorandum of understanding for the creation of a Russian industrial zone near the Suez Canal. Under the memorandum, the industrial zone, which will offer favorable treatment and preferences for Russian resident companies, will cover an area of 2 million square meters in the east of Port Said. Russian carmakers, petrochemical enterprises, energy and medical companies are expected to locate their production facilities within the zone.

The implementation period of the Russian industrial zone project is expected to be 30 years and will be broken down into three stages. The zone’s full launch is planned in 2050. Investments in the projects were estimated at about $7 billion.

In May 2018, Russia and Egypt signed an agreement on the creation of the Russian industrial zone in Egypt. The start of construction is scheduled for 2019.

