Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin to encourage exporters to invest in developing Far East

Business & Economy
September 12, 15:03 UTC+3 VLADIVOSTOK

Putin stressed that the profits raised from the use transport corridors "should not pass by the Far Eastern regions and the interest of local residents"

Share
1 pages in this article

VLADIVOSTOK, September 12. /TASS/. President Vladimir Putin urged the government to think how to encourage Russian exporters that use the infrastructure of the Far East to invest in the local social and economic projects.

Speaking at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum on Wednesday he said:

Read also

Russia to expand list of countries eligible to receive e-visas for Far East

"Modern transport export infrastructure should become the backbone for creation of high-quality jobs in the Far East, as well as new industries and enterprises that produce goods with high added value, including and first of all export-oriented products - that is extremely important. We should create transport corridors, which are export-oriented, but it is even more important to develop our own economy, own production. As a rule, it is large coal and power companies which are the main users of the Far East transport corridors. I suggest that we should consider how to encourage these Russian exporters to use part of their incomes on effective social and economic projects in the Far East," Putin said.

He stressed that the profits raised from the use transport corridors "should not pass by the Far Eastern regions and the interest of local residents."

The 4th Eastern Economic Forum is under way in Vladivostok, September 11-13. TASS is the general information partner, the official photo-agency and the moderator of the EEF-2018.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Moscow’s leading auto show unveils new Putin limo to the public
11
Europe's longest span: Kerch Strait Bridge braces for traffic
9
Putin's ride: new Russian-made Cortege limousine rolls into action
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US refuses to certify Russian plane for Open Skies Treaty inspections
2
Washington cannot expect long-term success of sanctions policy, Lavrov says
3
Russia-China military exercises to become regular, defense minsiter says
4
Putin urges granting special status to Russky Island
5
Russian deputy prime minister dismisses rumors US astronauts damaged Soyuz
6
Russian Tupolev-95MS bombers launch cruise missiles at Vostok-2018 exercise
7
Rosatom plans to commission two units at Xudabao NPP in China in 2027-2028
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT