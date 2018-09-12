Putin to encourage exporters to invest in developing Far East

VLADIVOSTOK, September 12. /TASS/. President Vladimir Putin urged the government to think how to encourage Russian exporters that use the infrastructure of the Far East to invest in the local social and economic projects.

Speaking at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum on Wednesday he said:

"Modern transport export infrastructure should become the backbone for creation of high-quality jobs in the Far East, as well as new industries and enterprises that produce goods with high added value, including and first of all export-oriented products - that is extremely important. We should create transport corridors, which are export-oriented, but it is even more important to develop our own economy, own production. As a rule, it is large coal and power companies which are the main users of the Far East transport corridors. I suggest that we should consider how to encourage these Russian exporters to use part of their incomes on effective social and economic projects in the Far East," Putin said.

He stressed that the profits raised from the use transport corridors "should not pass by the Far Eastern regions and the interest of local residents."

The 4th Eastern Economic Forum is under way in Vladivostok, September 11-13. TASS is the general information partner, the official photo-agency and the moderator of the EEF-2018.