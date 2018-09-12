Putin urges granting special status to Russky Island

VLADIVOSTOK, September 12. /TASS/. The Russian authorities should grant a special status to the Russky Island in the Far East to create special conditions and regulation on it for the development and testing of advanced technologies, President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum on Wednesday.

"Today, new technologies outrace the longstanding norms of legal regulation, certification rules. We want to remove these barriers, create a kind of future space for the Far East, a dream space, if I may say so, a space for creativity. I am instructing the government to work out a special status for the Russky Island. This should be the environment, where any research team, a group of enthusiasts can get all the conditions for launching startups, to implement their ideas, innovative projects," he said.