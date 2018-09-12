Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Norilsk airport to finish runway renovation in late September

Business & Economy
September 12, 13:18 UTC+3 KRASNOYARSK

The runway renovation at the Alykel airport in Norilsk will be finished by September 24

Share
1 pages in this article

KRASNOYARSK, September 12. /TASS/. The runway renovation at the Alykel airport in Norilsk will be finished by September 24, press service of the Krasnoyarsk Region’s governor said on Wednesday. Acting Governor Alexander Uss and Nornickel’s CEO Vladimir Potanin visited the airport to see how the renovation works continue there.

Read also

Mines, settlements, airports: How to clean the Arctic from neglected facilities

"The runway will be opened for airplanes from September 24," the governor’s press service said. Within the current year, 1,080 meters will be reconstructed, while over two previous years specialists renovated 1,740 meters. The airport serves all kinds of planes now. In 2017, only smaller planes, like Antonov An-24 and ATR-42, could make flights to Norilsk.

"At the beginning of this organizationally unique project, we saw fears from passengers and specialists," the press service quoted the acting governor as saying. "The task was to make complicated works within limited time, but we have managed everything fine."

In 2019, the city will renovate the terminal, the official said, adding those works would not affect the airport’s services.

Renovation works

The runway’s renovation at the Alykel airport began in 2016. For the time of active works, planes use the 2.5km runway, thus the airport did not have to limit serving passengers or cargo. In 2017, works continued at a passage of more than one kilometer - big planes could not land there, so the carriers were using smaller planes. The runway’s renovation continues for three summer seasons. This autumn, all works will be completed and all limitations will be lifted.

The federal budget allocates for the program 9.6 billion rubles ($137.8 million), and the Norilsk Nickel Company (Nornickel) invests 3 billion rubles ($43 million).

Nornickel reported earlier that along with the runway’s renovation the airport began upgrading the terminal. While the runway’s renovation is due to be over in 2018, works at the terminal will continue to 2019. Anyway, the works at the terminal do not affect the provided services. In 2018, the airport’s renovation will be completed by 60%, the company said.

 

About the airport

The Alykel airport in the Krasnoyarsk Region’s north is 52 km from Norilsk, an industrial center. The airport is the only hub, which unites the northern Krasnoyarsk Region with Russia’s other regions, in addition to water routes along the Yenisei River and along the Northern Sea Route.

Presently, four air companies make regular flights between Norilsk and ten destinations across Russia. In 2017, the airport served 462,000 passengers.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Arctic today
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Moscow’s leading auto show unveils new Putin limo to the public
11
Europe's longest span: Kerch Strait Bridge braces for traffic
9
Putin's ride: new Russian-made Cortege limousine rolls into action
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin comments on media reports about possible US airstrikes on Russian troops in Syria
2
List of countries whose citizens can receive e-visas to Russia will be expanded
3
US refuses to certify Russian plane for Open Skies Treaty inspections
4
Washington cannot expect long-term success of sanctions policy, Lavrov says
5
Russian rotocraft maker to start exporting Ansat helicopters in 2019
6
Russia-China military exercises to become regular, defense minsiter says
7
Putin calls on Japan to sign peace treaty before year-end without preliminary conditions
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT