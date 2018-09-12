Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Delegations from 7 countries confirm participation in Arkhangelsk business fair

Business & Economy
September 12, 13:38 UTC+3 ARKHANGELSK

Delegations from seven countries will participate in the 17th Margaritinskaya Business Fair in Arkhangelsk on September 20-24

ARKHANGELSK, September 12. /TASS/. Delegations from seven countries will participate in the 17th Margaritinskaya Business Fair in Arkhangelsk on September 20-24, the Arkhangelsk Region’s Deputy Prime Minister Viktor Ikonnikov told reporters.

The Margaritinskaya Fair is the region’s biggest business and trade event, which in the modern format has been organized since 2001. In 2017, the show featured 42 Russian regions and five countries. The event in 2018 will take place at the new Nord-Expo Exhibition Center, which later on will be the main venue for the 5th International Forum - "Arctic - Territory of Dialogue" in March - April, 2019.

"This year, we expect delegations from Finland, Norway, Serbia, India, Azerbaijan, Armenia," the official said. "A delegation from Freiberg (Germany) will participate in the event for the first time."

The business show will feature presentations from Belarus, Lithuania and Estonia.

"We have registered more than 400 participants from 35 regions, and we expect to welcome more delegates than we had a year earlier, that is about 500 attendees," the region’s Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Trade Elena Govorova told reporters.

The business program will take place at the Northern Arctic Federal University.

"The program is based on suggestions from businesses, and the key topic is the president’s May order," the deputy prime minister said.

According to the region’s Acting Minister of Economic Development Vitaly Gnidenko, the event will focus also on promoting goods on export markets and on development of tourism in the region.

